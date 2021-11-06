Brentford v Norwich: Confirmed team news
Brentford make two changes from the side that lost to Burnley last-time.
The Bees are boosted by the return of Bryan Mbeumo, who had been struggling with hamstring issues and was on the bench for the Clarets game. Vitaly Janelt also comes in.
Brentford XI: Fernandez, Jorgensen, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney.
Subs: Thompson, Goode, Forss, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Roerslev, Stevens, Cox.
There's three changes for Norwich as they pursue their first league win of the season.
Ben Gibson returns from suspension to start. Pierre Lees-Melou and Brandon Williams also come into the side.
Grant Hanley misses out because of a groin issue while Ozan Kabak is out with glandular fever.
Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Omobamidele, Williams, Dowell, Normann, Lees-Melou, McLean, Rashica, Pukki.
Subs: Rupp, Gilmour, Placheta, Tzolis, Sorensen, Sargent, Gunn, Giannoulis, Idah.