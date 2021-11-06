Brentford v Norwich: Confirmed team news

Brentford make two changes from the side that lost to Burnley last-time.

The Bees are boosted by the return of Bryan Mbeumo, who had been struggling with hamstring issues and was on the bench for the Clarets game. Vitaly Janelt also comes in.

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Jorgensen, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Thompson, Goode, Forss, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Roerslev, Stevens, Cox.