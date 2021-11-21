Manchester City 3-0 Everton: Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Perp Guardiola speaking to BBC Match of the Day 2: "We had to be patient. [The score being] 0-0 is a good result, we have time. The right moment arrives, sometimes it's 43 minutes and sometimes it's earlier, against one of the best managers in the world setting up really well.

"People say after 20 minutes Manchester City have to win 3-0 and it is a fairy tale. When one team does not play it is difficult.

"In that time we had to continue with the idea - when you lose the ball don't let them counter attack. Today they did that perfectly. We are not top of the league but are close to them and keep going."