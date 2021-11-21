Solskjaer sacked: Club statement

Manchester United confirmed the news that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had left the club in a statement on Sunday morning.

"Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision," the statement said., external

"While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

"Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as manager and our very best wishes for the future."