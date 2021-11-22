Wolves bare teeth against below-par Hammers

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Wolves have been improving steadily under Bruno Lage since starting the campaign with three successive defeats – only Premier League leaders Chelsea and in-form Arsenal have collected more points since the end of August.

Lage’s team produced one of their finest performances of the season against West Ham on Saturday. They grew into the game after a slow start, with Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves controlling the midfield and providing the platform for Raul Jimenez to sweep home a magnificent winner.

Jimenez led the line superbly for the hosts, who have recorded three straight home league wins for the first time since 1980.

As for David Moyes, the Hammers boss will be disappointed with his team’s below-par showing. The visitors started brightly but after Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek tested Jose Sa early on, they were second best in every department.

The Scot will hope it was nothing more than a rare off day for his side, who had won four league games in succession before the trip to Molineux.

A fifth straight win would have equalled a club record in the top flight, but it was not to be for Moyes and his players.