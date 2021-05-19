- Leeds United have 10 away league victories in a top-flight campaign for the first time since 1973-74, when they won 12 on the way to becoming champions.

- They are only the second promoted team to win 10 Premier League away matches in a season, and the first to do so since Nottingham Forest in 1994-95.

- Leeds are only the second side to finish a Premier League campaign without an away draw (won 10, lost nine), after Tottenham in 2018-19.

- Patrick Bamford's tally of 16 league goals is the most by a player for a promoted side in a Premier League season since Charlie Austin's 18 for QPR in 2014-15.

- Substitute Tyler Roberts scored his first Premier League goal in his 27th appearance in the competition.