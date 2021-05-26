A ninth-place finish probably exceeded expectations for even the most ambitious Leeds fans on their return to the Premier League this season, but former United forward Noel Whelan thinks his old club can go even further next year.

Marcelo Bielsa's side finished the campaign with four consecutive wins and lost just once in the final 11 games.

"With a few more additions next season - four or five smart signings - we're definitely in a really healthy position to chase and push further up the league," Whelan told BBC Radio Leeds.

And while Bielsa is yet to commit his future to Leeds, Whelan doesn't want to see wholesale changes to a side that remained unbeaten at home against the top flight's so-called 'big six'.

"Four is a good number. You're improving it but keeping the harmony, character and team spirit that they have and that's really important," he said.

"We saw that this season - how close they are and how willing they are to fight for each other."

