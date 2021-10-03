Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa: Nuno reaction

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I honestly think we deserved the win. The boys worked very hard for it against a very tough opponent.

"All the team, not just Sonny [Son Heung-min]. There were moments and Sonny helped out the team in front, with his runs, he is so talented. But all the team, the overall performance was good.

"There were more goals in this game with the chances that we had. In the end, it is about being resilient and holding on to the ball at the end and not conceding any chances to Villa. The fans, the support, what they give us today is huge. It is really important and we are very thankful."

On Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's goal: "Not just the finish but the way he started. He started the action. It was good movement and good lines and possession. We really unbalanced Villa in this moment and a fine finish from him."