Martinez: When Arsenal let this goalkeeper slip through their fingers and go to Aston Villa, I thought they had made a terrible mistake. I thought it then and I still think it now.

Villa on the other hand have benefited tremendously from his outstanding performances. Against Manchester United, the Argentine was at his best.

Hause: What a header. The ball was great but the movement by Hause, not to mention the finish, was sensational. If you insist on not putting a player on the near post when defending corners in the modern game then make sure you win your headers.

