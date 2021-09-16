Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

I'm confused about last night. Yes, scoring six should not be sniffed at, especially the quality of some of the goals. But conceding three highlighted some issues at the back.

Both sides exploited the other's weakness. City knew that Leipzig would play narrow so used the spaces out wide. Leipzig knew City are weaker on the counter, and so tried that way.

Nathan Ake was a presence in both boxes, defending well and scoring a goal. But there were times when the lines between him and Ruben Dias weren't connected and led to Leipzig chances.

Man of the match was given to Christopher Nkunku - and rightly so, he scored a hat-trick.

But for me Jack Grealish needs to be given the plaudits. There can't have been many finer Champions League debuts. He excelled on the left wing, scored a fine goal, created many more chances and showed signs of a nice partnership with Kevin de Bruyne.