Team news: Brentford v Chelsea

Kristoffer Ajer and Vitaly Janelt are back in contention for Brentford after missing the win at West Ham with minor muscle issues.

However, Shandon Baptiste faces a spell on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder against the Hammers.

Romelu Lukaku is fit for Chelsea despite missing Belgium's last match with muscle fatigue.

Reece James and N'Golo Kante are likely to be available following respective ankle and Covid-19 lay-offs.

Antonio Rudiger is ruled out after missing Germany's win against North Macedonia because of a back issue.

Hakim Ziyech is doubtful after sitting out several training sessions with a headache, while this game comes too soon for Christian Pulisic, who is still nursing an ankle problem.

Thiago Silva began Brazil's World Cup qualifier versus Uruguay, which finished in the early hours of Friday morning, and the 37-year-old will not be risked at Brentford Community Stadium.

