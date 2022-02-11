Norwich have lost eight of their past 12 Premier League games against Manchester City (W2 D2), conceding 41 goals in these meetings. They’ve lost both of their past two against the Citizens by a 5-0 score line.

Manchester City have lost just one of their past eight away Premier League games against Norwich (W3 D4), though it did come in their last such visit in September 2019 (2-3).

Norwich City have lost 13 of their past 15 Premier League games against the previous season’s champions, though both exceptions in this run were 3-2 victories against Manchester City (May 2013 and September 2019).