Claudio Ranieri says the work ethic of his players deserves better results and the Italian is confident they will come.

Speaking before Saturday's massive game against Newcastle, Ranieri said: "I believe in this team and I'm sure at the end we will be safe. But, of course, we have to change our [league] position.

"Look, when I say I believe in my team, I see in the training sessions they work so hard. And if you continue, look to fight, to believe in yourself. Sooner or later, you will win. That is important, that's what my experience tells me.

"If you come to watch the training session, they are fantastic. I have a lot of experience and I say this team will be safe. It's unbelievable, our position."

The Hornets next three games are against the three sides below them in the Premier League table and Ranieri hopes Saturday's game can kickstart some positive results.

"This is a big match for us, for them, but also in this week we play three times against teams who are in the relegation fight," he said. "And then it's very important to be solid, strong, because also the opponent will be strong and solid."