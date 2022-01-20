Atletico Madrid's former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez is not on his way to Aston Villa, according to Daily Mirror assistant editor Darren Lewis.

Suarez has been linked with a move to Villa Park to work under his ex-captain Steven Gerrard and join former team-mate Philippe Coutinho.

However, despite Gerrard's connections, Lewis does not think it's likely.

"I would love this to happen as he's one of my favourite Premier League players of all time," Lewis said on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"But he's nearly 35, he's not the player he was and it'd be a very expensive deal to do."

Which other former Liverpool team-mates should Gerrard be after? And who else would you like to see signing for Villa? Let us know here

Hear the rest of today's transfer gossip on BBC Sounds