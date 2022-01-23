Chelsea v Tottenham: confirmed team news

Steven Bergwijn's reward for two injury-time goals in the incredible 3-2 win at Leicester on Wednesday is a place in the Tottenham starting XI, coming in for Lucas Moura.

That is one of four changes from Antonio Conte, with starts also for Matt Doherty, Eric Dier and Ryan Sessegnon while Sergio Reguilon, Emerson Royal and Oliver Skipp drop to the bench.

Neither Giovani Lo Celso nor Dele Alli are in the Spurs squad.

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Doherty, Davies, Sanchez, Tanganga, Dier, Hojbjerg, Winks, Sessegnon, Bergwijn, Kane.

Subs: Gollini, Reguilon, Rodon, Gil, Royal, Moura, Skipp, White, Scarlett.