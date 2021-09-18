Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace - Klopp reaction

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I told the boys that is one of the most hard-fought 3-0s I ever saw. We gave everything.

"We scored from set-pieces. Palace defended pretty well. I tell the boys, this is one of those games we need to win. We were not brilliant. The chips behind our full-backs gave us distance to cover. It makes the pitch really big.

"They have quality. We kept them quiet somehow. We need Alisson in moments, that is normal. I am fine with the game."