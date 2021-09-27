Jimenez strike signals tough times for Saints

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

What a day for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, who was the match-winner at St Mary’s for his team’s second league win of the season.

But few goals could mean as much to him as this one – his first since he suffered a life-threatening fractured skull injury in a sickening clash of heads with Arsenal’s David Luiz back in November.

How Wolves have missed Jimenez’s goals and boss Bruno Lage will be hoping the 30-year-old can recapture his best form that saw him score 34 Premier League goals in just over two seasons before the injury.

However, Wolves were indebted to goalkeeper Jose Sa who produced a number of fine saves to frustrate the hosts.

Southampton look light up front after the sale of Danny Ings to Aston Villa and are one of only five teams in the Premier League yet to win this season.

This was a game the Saints fans would have expected to win and unless they can find a source of goals, it could be a long season for them.