Southampton 4-1 Brentford: The pick of the stats
- Published
This was the first time in 78 matches that Southampton have scored four or more goals in a Premier League game at St Mary's. The last time the Saints did it was against Everton in November 2017 (also 4-1).
Brentford suffered their heaviest top-flight defeat since May 1947, when they lost 3-0 at home to Blackburn.
Jan Bednarek's opener was the fourth time Southampton have scored in the first five minutes of a league game this season - the most of any side in the competition. It was also the second time the defender has done it in 2021-22.
Bednarek's six Premier League goals for the Saints have all been scored at St Mary's, with four assisted by James Ward-Prowse.
Only Norwich (15) have conceded the first goal in more Premier League games this season than Brentford (13), who have done so in 12 of their past 13 matches.