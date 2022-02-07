Moyes on injuries, Watford and a top-four finish
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham host Watford in the Premier League on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from the Hammers boss:
Michail Antonio has been in training since returning from international duty on Friday and Moyes is hoping the striker will be available.
Absent will be Manuel Lanzini, who has an Achilles injury, and Arthur Masuaku, who is set to see a specialist about his right knee.
On Watford, Moyes said: "We played them a month ago and got a really good result, but since then a lot has changed. They've brought in new players and a new manager."
Moyes described Roy Hodgson as "a brilliant football man" and complimented his passion for the game.
On coming up against Hodgson, Moyes said: "I don't think I'll be managing when I'm 74! All I can say is that his love for the game is incredible."
Moyes said he's glad people are talking about West Ham challenging for the top four because it shows the "improvement and strides" they've been making.