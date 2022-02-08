BBC Sport

Frank on Eriksen, recent form & Man City

Published

Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's match at Manchester City on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from the Bees boss:

  • Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa are both be available after recovering from Covid.

  • Christian Eriksen is blending fantastically with the group and Frank said "we know he is a humble, down-to-earth, quality player but he’s coming in with that natural presence without being big-headed".

  • After his first training session, Frank said Eriksen is: "just pleased and happy to be part of a team and club again and do what he loves the most".

  • Eriksen won't feature against Manchester City but will continue to be monitored.

  • On four consecutive league defeats, Frank said the team "know it’s a matter of time that results will turn around and go the other way".

  • Having David Raya and Josh Dasilva back was a "big positive" and they feel like two new signings.

  • Frank said facing City will be a "massive challenge, maybe the biggest of the season".

  • He added: "If we go there and get something that will be one of the biggest surprises in this season’s Premier League".

  • In terms of changing formations, Frank said playing with a back three is still "the best system" for his side.

Follow Tuesday's news conferences and Premier League build-up