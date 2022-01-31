Loan moves the order of the day in West Midlands

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

"Is this a library?" might be the most appropriate football chant for transfer deadline day in the West Midlands so far – mostly silent apart from the occasional stamp of a loan out being confirmed.

The clubs here have either done their substantial transfer business unusually early in the window or in Wolves’ case - and to the consternation of at least some of their supporters - decided that a small squad will see them through well enough.

Matt Targett’s departure to Newcastle on loan is the highest-profile exit from the area today.

Most of the other loan moves see talented young players heading out to gain useful first-team experience, notably Kaine Kesler Hayden, heading from Villa to MK Dons.

Ryan Giles of Wolves gave Cardiff excellent service for the first half of the season, and looks set to return to the Championship with Blackburn tonight.