An unnamed Premier League team have matched Newcastle's offer for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, with the Magpies believed to have tabled a £30m bid for the Brazilian. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Lille president Olivier Letang says the French club "won't even open the door to discuss" selling Dutch defender Sven Botman, with Newcastle and AC Milan both interested in signing the 22-year-old. (Football Italia), external

