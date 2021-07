Leeds have signed Norway Under-21 goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson from Valerenga for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old arrives at Elland Road on a four-year deal.

He made 57 appearances for Valerenga and has represented his country 38 times at youth level.

Klaesson is United's sixth signing of the summer, after Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo, Sean McGurk, Lewis Bate and Amari Miller.