Burnley v Huddersfield: Confirmed team news

There are five changes to the Burnley side from the Premier League defeat to Leeds United.

Nick Pope returns in goal. Charlie Taylor, Dwight McNeil, Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are not in the squad.

It's still a fairly strong side with the likes of Chris Wood, Jay Rodriguez and Ben Mee all starting.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Bardsley, Brownhill, Stephens, Westwood, Lennon, Wood, Rodriguez

Subs: Hennessey, Cork, Thomas, Dodgson, Long, Helm, McGlynn

Josh Ruffels and Jon Russell both get their first starts for Huddersfield.

Club captain Jonathan Hogg returns from injury.

Huddersfield XI: Schofield, Pipa, Pearson, Hogg, Rhodes, Koroma, Ruffels, Sarr, Sinani, Lees, Russell

Subs: Bilokapic, Toffolo, O'Brien, High, Thomas, Holmes, Turton, Campbell, Ward