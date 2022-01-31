'Hammers need a striker' - your views on West Ham's transfer window

Time is ticking away on the January transfer window, so what have you made of David Moyes' ins and outs at West Ham so far? And what does the Hammers boss still need to do?

Here are some of your comments:

Chantal: West Ham need a striker, someone up front who could play alongside Antonio or even in place of, should Antonio get injured. Why not use more of the youth players that seem to be doing well?

Kimbo: See, if we can get Jesse Lingard back on a loan again with a view to buy, such a shame that he's bench warming.

Mark: We need a good striker - not Christian Benteke! - and a centre-back. Possibly cover for left-back. The bids for Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips are typical of our owners. Pie in the sky, no chance of getting them, and we don't need them anyway!

Andy: Has the world forgotten about West Ham? We're still light a central defender, left-back and striker, and without getting them in today any hope of top four will surely vanish. Are the owners at fault? Moyes? Surely we aren't skint? Very frustrating.

