Time is ticking away on the January transfer window, so here's a round-up of the potential ins and outs for United so far:

Ralf Rangnick will reportedly have to make do with the squad he has now, with the club hierarchy refusing to fund any transfers for the interim boss. (The Mirror, external)

In terms of outgoings, midfielder Donny Van De Beek has rejected the opportunity to join Newcastle on loan in January. (The Telegraph, external - subscription required)

And French attacker Anthony Martial wants to leave the Red Devils, but does not want to join another Premier League club. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

