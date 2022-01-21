Howe calls for unity after 'frustrating' week

Eddie Howe still hopes to bring in more players in the January transfer window, but doesn't want the ones already at Newcastle to be overlooked.

When asked if he expects his squad to remain the same before Saturday's match at Leeds, he said: "I think so. It’s been a slightly frustrating week for us in the transfer market.

"We know we’re against a deadline and we’re desperately trying to improve the squad. We're working very hard behind the scenes, but it's been a fruitless search this week.

"The main focus should never go off the players that we have already in the building. They are the guys that are going to take on Leeds tomorrow and they are the guys that are going to make the difference.

"If we can add support to them then brilliant."

Howe assured Magpies fans the club are doing everything possible to strengthen the squad before the window closes.

He said: "I understand and share their frustrations because all they ultimately want to see is a successful team. I’ve got no issue with that at all.

"The only thing I will ever ask of the Newcastle supporters is to back the team in competition when we are playing - from the first whistle to the last, which they have done in every game since I’ve been here.

"It’s been a huge positive and we all want the same thing. It’s that united effort that is going to be key for us.

"The transfer window and the hype that’s created is sometimes bigger than the actual reality. I think we just need to keep things in perspective."