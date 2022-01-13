New Newcastle striker Chris Wood has called his new home stadium an "amazing place" following his arrival from Burnley.

The New Zealand striker has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Magpies and has also praised the fans.

"I have played at St James' Park a few times and it's an amazing place," he said. "So to have the chance to represent this club with those incredible supporters behind me and my teammates is very special.

"The club and manager have been first class during this process, and I really can't wait to get onto the pitch and repay the faith they have in me, especially with a vital part of the season ahead of us."