Chelsea assistant coach Arno Michels says "the most important thing was to get through" after watching his side squeeze past Plymouth in the FA Cup.

League One Plymouth pushed the Blues all the way, taking a first-half lead and being a missed extra-time spotkick away from forcing penalties against the European champions.

Michels, deputising for Thomas Tuchel after Chelsea's head coach tested positive for Covid-19, was ultimately pleased with the result.

"Everyone would say the most important thing in the FA Cup is to go through and that's what we did," he said.

Chelsea have flown to Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup and Michels admits he is uncertain when Tuchel will be able to join them.

"We do not exactly know right now when Thomas will be back. He has to follow the government's rules."