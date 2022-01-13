Brighton v Crystal Palace: What does the form show

After an 11-game winless run in the Premier League, Brighton have now won two of their past three in the competition (D1). The Seagulls have scored as many goals in their past three league games as they had in their previous 10 combined (6).

Brighton are winless in their past five Premier League games against Crystal Palace, alternating between a draw (3) and a defeat (2) each time.

Crystal Palace have won just one of their past 11 Premier League away games (D3 L7), beating Manchester City 2-0 in October. Indeed, the Eagles have lost each of their past three league games on the road without scoring a single goal.