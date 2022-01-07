Lage reported no new positive coronavirus cases but said he would see what happens tomorrow.

He added: "In the beginning of the season I came here to start a new cycle but with a big ambition to win titles for Wolves. I have won titles before but I will play my best team against a strong opponent."

He recognises the challenge that Sheffield United will present having managed at their local rivals Sheffield Wednesday for two years.

Lage said he would "love to win the FA Cup" and recalls playing a game on a Spectrum (a computer enjoyed by the kids of the 1980s) where he would always win the trophy.

He added that he came to Wolves "to win titles" and "wanted to play one final at Wembley."

Lage also addressed newspaper reports linking Adama Traore and Ruben Neves with moves away from Molineux: "When you want to do the next step and every time you sell your best players, the next step never happens."