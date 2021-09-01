Unfamiliar territory for Everton

James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

Everton’s transfer business this window is in stark contrast to the money flashed around in recent years. Rafael Benitez's total spend amounted to £1.8m on one player, Demarai Gray. Compare that to the £67m spent by Carlo Ancelotti last season or the eye-watering £108m handed to Marco Silva in summer 2019. Whether it's FFP, a new stadium on the horizon or other factors, Everton have had to cut their cloth.

Ironically, that £1.8m looks as good a value as any signing they’ve made in that time - Gray has scored twice in three league games and looks an exciting prospect.

Andros Townsend is an experienced campaigner but still has much to offer. Salomon Rondon is an intriguing recruit and will add something different to Everton’s front line, in contrast to the quick Richarlison and potent Dominic Calvert-Lewin. And should Jordan Pickford get injured, Everton now have a credible understudy in Asmir Begovic and, should they need, Andy Lonergan.

It would, however, be wrong not to talk about the business they didn’t do.

No one can ever fault Seamus Coleman for his service and effort, but at 32 he needs a younger and dynamic right-back to challenge him. Jonjoe Kenny will be his main competition, who was on-loan at Celtic last season.

Likewise, there will be concerns about the depth in midfield if and when Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure get injured or need resting. We may never know the business Everton wanted to do, but you can bet it was more than they ended up doing.

A mixed bag, but the purse strings have been tightened at Goodison. Over to Rafa and the players to make the most of what they have.