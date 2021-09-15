This will be the first meeting between Manchester City and RB Leipzig in European competition, while Pep Guardiola’s side won all four of their games against German opponents in the Champions League last season (two wins against both Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach).

After winning their first two Champions League games against English opposition (both v Spurs in 2019-20), RB Leipzig have lost three of their last four such fixtures in the competition, including two defeats by Liverpool in 2020-21.

Pep Guardiola’s side are unbeaten in their past 17 games in the group stage of the Champions League (won 13, drawn four), with their last such defeat coming in September 2018 versus Lyon. Since Guardiola took charge of City, they have only lost three of their 30 games in the group stage of the competition (won 20, drawn seven).