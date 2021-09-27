Chelsea 0-1 Man City: The pick of the stats
Manchester City have won back-to-back away top-flight games against Chelsea for the first time since January 1955.
Chelsea have lost their last two home Premier League games against reigning champions (also 0-2 v Liverpool last season), after going unbeaten in each of the previous 13 such matches (won seven, drawn six).
The Blues have lost four of their last seven home top-flight games against City (won three), as many as they’d lost in their previous 38 combined (won 21, drawn 13, lost four).