Manchester City have begun negotiations with Aston Villa for Jack Grealish - and a decision about whether a deal can be struck is expected to be made within days. (Guardian)

Manager Pep Guardiola hopes to have a deal for the 25-year-old done in time for the Community Shield on 7 August. (Star)

However, Villa are to restart talks with England midfielder Grealish next week and are willing to offer him a new deal to ward off advances from City. (Express and Star)

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Brazil goalkeeper Ederson is set to be handed a three-year contract extension. (Athletic - subscription required)

