Lawro's predictions: Man City v Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 4-0

Manchester City have scored 16 goals in their previous three home games this season and I don't see Southampton keeping them quiet either.

Saints have had to adjust to losing Danny Ings, but I don't think they are going to struggle this season - I just don't fancy them to get anything out of their trip to Etihad Stadium.

Aqib's prediction: I am hoping for a Theo Walcott hat-trick but I know that's not going to happen. 4-0

Shaun's prediction: City are playing well at the moment and they could tear Southampton to bits. 4-0

