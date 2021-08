Manchester United may be preparing a late offer to tempt former Barcelona Lionel Messi, 34, to join them instead of Paris St-Germain. (Star)

French giants PSG have ended their interest in midfielder Paul Pogba. (Le Parisien - in French)

Leicester City are keen on signing midfielder Jesse Lingard if fellow England international James Maddison leaves the club. (Football London)

Meanwhile, United are set to confirm the signing of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane on Wednesday - in time for the Frenchman to play in Saturday's Premier League opener against Leeds. (Star)

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column