Tottenham 2-1 West Ham: Moyes reaction

West Ham manager David Moyes told Sky Sports: "The players showed great character and determination. We had a bit of a depleted squad but it was a great effort.

"It was a couple of poor bits of defending that gave them opportunities to score. They're a good team but it was self inflicted.

"We kept going, the players were there until the death trying to get back into the game.

"We were the better team in the second half, it was a tough game, we just let ourselves down on a couple of incidents in the first half."