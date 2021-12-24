Crystal Palace midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate has been named in the squad for Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations campaign, which kicks off in Cameroon on 9 January.

Kouyate will join up with the squad on 27 December, meaning Sunday's Boxing Day game with Spurs will be his final game for Patrick Vieira's side before the four-week tournament begins.

Fellow Premier League players Eduoard Mendy, Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr and Nampalys Mendy have also been called up by manager Aliou Cisse.

The 2019 runners-up are in Group B alongside Guinea, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

