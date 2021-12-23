West Ham v Southampton: Who makes your Hammers team on Boxing Day?

West Ham host Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday, but who will make it into David Moyes' starting XI?

Michail Antonio missed the Carabao Cup defeat by Tottenham after a positive Covid-19 test - with Moyes saying the rest of the squad are "mostly good".

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Hammers team to face Southampton