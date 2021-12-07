Zenit v Chelsea: The key stats

Chelsea have won each of their three away games against Russian opponents in the Champions League and kept a clean sheet, most recently a 4-0 win against FK Krasnodar in October 2020.

Since Thomas Tuchel’s first Champions League match in charge of Chelsea in February 2021, the Blues have only conceded three goals in 12 games in the competition. Their nine clean sheets in this period is the highest total of any team.

Chelsea have had 14 different goalscorers in the Champions League under Tuchel; the most of any team in the competition since his first game in February 2021.