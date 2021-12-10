Liverpool have scouted both Leeds and Brazil winger Raphinha, 24, and West Ham's English forward Jarrod Bowen, 24, ahead of potential January moves. (Liverpool Echo), external

The Reds are also monitoring Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are favourites to sign 19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg and Germany striker Karim Adeyemi, who has also been linked with Liverpool. (Goal), external

