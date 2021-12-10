Liverpool v Aston Villa: Team news

Liverpool will assess Diogo Jota, who hasn't trained all week, while Roberto Firmino could be involved after seven matches out with a hamstring injury.

Nathaniel Phillips suffered a fractured cheekbone against AC Milan, but Joe Gomez and Naby Keita returned to action in that game after injuries.

Matt Targett and Danny Ings are fit for Aston Villa, having missed the win over Leicester last weekend because of head and hamstring injuries respectively.

Morgan Sanson has overcome illness but wingers Bertrand Traore and Leon Bailey remain sidelined.

