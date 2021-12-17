Man City's Christmas presents

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It's that time of year when Premier League clubs help out in their local communities, which is especially welcome at this moment in time, when some families are struggling.

Through their City in the Community scheme, Manchester City have donated 7,000 items to local charities and three-course meals for 360 underprivileged families.

In addition, every school in east Manchester - and every child in foster care in the area has been given a football.