Pre-season training used to be brutal. It was often designed to be as unpleasant as possible. Players were pushed to their limits and beyond - both mentally and physically.

That approach has changed. Players are now expected to return in good condition, ready to pick up where they left off.

But that wasn't always the case - something former Aston Villa defender Liam Ridgewell is very aware of.

Some 20 years ago, Ridgewell was part of the highly regarded Villa youth set-up, and endless running was the order of the day, even if some players were not prepared to take it seriously.

"You'd leave the training ground at Bodymoor Heath and run to Drayton Manor, round and then back," he recalls. "You had some of the boys hiding in bushes and jumping out at you on the second lap because they didn't really want to do it.

"A dramatic change came around with sports science people getting involved. The first week nowadays is very light. They don't want too many injuries.

"You haven't got the lung-busting runs we used to have. It's normally single sessions in the morning. Back in the day, you were doing doubles for the first month."

