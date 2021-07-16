Liverpool are currently out in Austria on a pre-season training camp as they get ready for the new Premier League campaign.

While the club say details of friendlies in the UK will follow in due course, they are currently scheduled to play two games in Austria - plus another two mini 30-minute matches against FC Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart.

Here's the Reds' pre-season schedule as it stands:

23 July: Mainz v Liverpool (DAS.GOLDBERG Stadion)

29 July: Hertha Berlin v Liverpool (Tivoli Stadion Tirol)

