'They have to be taken seriously now'
The great Arsenal sides had the "right blend" of flair and toughness and Mikel Arteta's current team are demonstrating the same qualities, argues former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.
The Gunners stretched their lead at the top of the table to four points with a gritty 1-0 win at Leeds on Sunday and Reo-Coker believes their ability to battle for points is a big improvement this season.
"They're not soft," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They've got this edge and character to be resilient and grind out wins, and that's what they're doing.
"Arteta will just keep re-emphasising their need to keep fighting. They will be tested more and more physically, but should have the confidence and belief now to know they can win these games.
"My only worry is their squad depth. Two or three major injuries and I would be concerned for them."
Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards agreed, saying this result underlined the fact they "have to be taken seriously now".
"They've been really impressive and this bodes really well," he said. "They've got spirit, camaraderie and the ability to win in different situations."
