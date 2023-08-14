BBC Scotland's Jane Lewis in Switzerland

Midfielder Ryan Jack has had his say on how the new look Rangers side is coming together, but stressed results are key.

The Ibrox side opened their season with defeat at Kilmarnock but have beaten Servette and Livingston at Ibrox, with the Swiss side hosting Rangers in Tuesday's Champions League third qualifying round decider.

Michael Beale's side lead 2-1, with a play-off tie against PSV Eindhoven or Sturm Graz the prize for the winner.

"There's been a lot of talk on how quickly the team's going to gel," said Jack, 31.

"There's a lot of new players and it's always going to take time but you need to get results and for us, it's going into training, working hard every day and then bringing that confidence in the game plan for every game on to the pitch.

"In time, we'll go and get results."