Erik ten Hag says Anthony Martial is “definitely” the best finisher at Manchester United and is delighted to have the France forward fit again.

The 26-year-old marked his comeback with a goal against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Thursday and Ten Hag feels his fitness could be pivotal to United’s success this season.

Asked if Martial is the best finisher he has, Ten Hag replied: "Definitely. I like a player like Anthony. He can hold the ball, he is a target, he can run behind, he can finish and he is a good presser.

“He plays very well in a lot of aspects of football and I am happy with that. I’m happy with everything except his availability.”

Martial has only made six appearances this season - scoring four goals - but has been sidelined by issues with his hamstring, his Achilles and most recently his back. Keeping him fit is a conundrum, but one Ten Hag is keen to solve.

“Of course we analyse that, he is analysing it but what can we do to change it?” he said. “We made some measures to do that.

“When you are that often into injuries and illnesses there is a reason and we have to find out but sometimes it is also bad luck. I am happy he is back and he will manage it and stay fit. He is an important part of the squad.”