This was not in the script for Villa fans who have become used to effective, controlled performances under Unai Emery in 2023.

Before the game between two of the Premier League's upwardly mobile sides it was tough to pick a winner.

Although Newcastle qualified for the Champions League last season, their form in the last few months was poor compared to Villa's.

Yet Emery and his side left St James' Park chastened - and with yet another key injury to worry about.

Emery appeared downbeat afterwards when asked about Tyrone Mings' injury and the centre-back being carried off on a stretcher certainly affected Villa and indeed the tempo of the game itself.

Pau Torres looked a classy operator and one game is to early to judge him - but any time a team concedes five goals it is a cause for concern.

Diego Carlos - last summer's big-money recruit - is another alternative and it is not impossible to imagine a Carlos-Torres axis at centre-back for Emery.

Emiliano Buendia is another significant loss but in new signing Moussa Diaby, Leon Bailey, Phil Coutinho and the talent of Jacob Ramsey from midfield, Villa will not be short of creativity.

Perhaps Emery has raised expectations too high for his second season but the squad he has at his command will not labout this season.