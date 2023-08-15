'Defeat aside, this performance felt like a marker being laid down'

Gary Scott, ABZ Football Podcast, external

It’s probably pretty rare that you find a support base coming away from a 3-1 defeat at home feeling, generally, optimistic about the future but that seems to be the way after Aberdeen's performance against champions Celtic.

After a deeply underwhelming opening-day performance at Livingston, there was a level of pressure building already on Barry Robson’s side to put together a display on Sunday that would provide a boost to the Red Army after a summer of expectation.

Robson’s task wasn’t made any easier as the Dons’ makeshift back five from the draw at the Tony Macaroni was unbalanced further with an injury to Jonny Hayes, which meant Ryan Duncan was thrust into an unfamiliar LWB position.

A fairly aggressive start from Aberdeen was tempered by the concession of a soft goal to Liel Abada. Previous Dons sides would have wilted in the August sun but the response this time was markedly different – Graeme Shinnie and Dante Polvara saw opportunities go begging before the hosts did pull level with a wonderfully-worked goal for Bojan Miovksi. Suddenly, Pittodrie believed once again.

An unfortunate error of judgement by Nicky Devlin, on his home debut, allowed Kyogo Furuhashi to restore the visitors' lead. But Devlin should be commended for shaking off that mistake and going on to show just why Robson was keen to sign the ex-Livi captain with an incredible clearance off the line in the second half.

Matt O’Riley’s goal in the closing stages put the game beyond the Dons as they looked to chase down an equaliser and legs grew weary.

On the whole, given the threadbare nature of the Aberdeen side, particularly in the defensive third, this was a performance of controlled aggression, high-intensity pressing and patience coupled with a real cutting edge.

There's still much to work on for Robson & Co if Aberdeen are to get to where they want to this season, but this felt like a marker being laid down in terms of how the side will attempt to play.

When key players return from injury and with Robson hopeful of adding three or four more signings, there was enough in this performance to give Aberdeen fans plenty to feel optimistic about.